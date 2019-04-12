Neave Township trustees schedule meetings

NEAVE TOWNSHIP – Neave Township trustees will have their next regular meeting on April 22.

This will replace the fifth Monday meeting of April 29. The Neave Township April 22 meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Neave Township Building, 3880 State Route 121, Greenville.

The 2019 May regular meetings for Neave Township will be at 7 p.m. May 13 and then at 6 p.m. May 31. The May 31 meeting will replace their regularly scheduled meeting for May 27 due to the holiday.

The public is always welcome to attend any of the township meetings.