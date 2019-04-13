Premier Health to host free breast health evening

TROY – A free breast health information evening, “Breast Health from A to Z,” will be offered by Premier Health on May 1 at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Check in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion program, dinner and other activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Topics will include family genetics and history along with high risk indicators, types of mammograms and screenings plus early detection methods, surgical breast procedures and stages of breast cancer and treatment.

Kim Faris, host of MIX 107.7, will be the guest emcee. Following the dinner and panel discussion, girls’ night out activities are planned including free health screenings, chair massages and spa services.

All activities are free, but space will be limited. Registration for the evening is required by April 29.

To register, call 866-608-6463 or visit premierhealth.com/womenservices.