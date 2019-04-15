Versailles Garden Club to host SpringFest Plant Sale

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Garden Club again is sponsoring its annual SpringFest Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 4 in the former fire house on South Center Street in Versailles.

The sale offers a large variety of perennials from members’ gardens as well as annuals, hanging baskets and special planting offerings to area gardeners who are looking for variety, proven plants and great prices. There also will be raffle items.

Proceeds from this sale go to assist with the club’s community beautification projects and the scholarship program the club supports for graduates of Versailles High School who will enter programs within the horticultural fields even in college, graduate programs or technical schools of higher education.

There will be close-by parking available and wagons on hand to transport purchases to cars or even nearby homes.