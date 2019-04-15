Edison State nursing graduates earn 100 percent NCLEX pass rate

PIQUA – Edison State Community College announced that 100 percent of the Fall 2018 nursing graduates passed the National Council Licensing Examination.

“The 100 percent pass rate for our most recent nursing graduates is one of many indicators of both the quality of instruction and support from the Edison State faculty and the commitment of our students to do their best throughout their program,” Edison State President Doreen Larson said. “These graduates will continue to excel in both patient care and health care leadership.”

The exam, developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, is utilized by states and other jurisdictions to determine licensure as a registered nurse; to ensure public protection and to measure the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively as a newly licensed, entry-level nurse.

There were 36 graduates from the nursing program that took the exam with 36 earning a passing score. Currently, there are 150 students enrolled in nursing at Edison State Community College, and 54 have been selected to begin the program in January 2020.

As part of their curriculum, students also are required to complete clinical experience. They begin doing so in their first semester with one of three long-term care facilities in the area. The next two semesters they attend clinical in the hospital setting with an Edison State faculty or adjunct as part of a clinical group. Their final semester is spent in a 96-hour practicum with a nurse who is employed by each facility. This nurse works as a preceptor and is partnered with the student for patient care.

“During all of the clinical experiences students have the opportunity to see a variety of areas of nursing and meet employers,” said Jill Bobb, nursing program director at Edison State. “Their practicum is an excellent opportunity to interact with the staff, nurses and managers in our partner clinical facilities and often leads to an employment opportunity. These partnerships are vital to our success and allow us to provide rich experiences for our students as well as jobs when they graduate.”

Graduates receive the Associate of Applied Science degree and are eligible to take the NCLEX for licensure as a registered nurse. Such nurses are prepared to provide direct care to persons with common short-term and long-term illnesses.

The associate degree nursing program at Edison State is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. The program consists of sequential courses that require five consecutive terms to complete.

Nursing students currently taking the capstone class will graduate in May, and applications are being accepted now through July 31 for students interested in beginning Edison State’s nursing program in January of 2020.

For more information about the nursing program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.