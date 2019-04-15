Lehman Catholic High School hosts Manufacturing Day

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Historical Society and the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County sponsored a Manufacturing Day on April 4 at Lehman Catholic High School.

Six area Catholic schools brought more than 280 students in the fifth through eighth grades to learn and experience a wide variety of manufacturing activities.

Stations included activities in logistics, human resources, engineering, quality control, manufacturing, accounting and more.

LCHS ambassadors guided the students from station to station and helped them navigate the applied math and critical thinking skills needed for almost every task. At the end of the day, each student received a packaged and labeled product they created.

Participating schools included St. Patrick Catholic School, Troy; St. Mary’s Catholic School, Greenville; Immaculate Conception School, Celina; Holy Rosary Catholic School, St. Marys; Piqua Catholic School, Piqua; and Holy Angels Catholic School, Sidney.

Tilda Philipot of the Shelby County Historical Society and Deb McDermott of the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County gave their time and talent to make Manufacturing Day at Lehman a success along with many volunteers including

Engineering: Josh Sounders, Emerson; and Erika O’Millian, Emerson

Human resources: Amanda Card, Lochards; and Gary Bonifas

Packaging: Karen Potts, Carrie Rowan and Cara McMann

Payroll: Tilda Phlipot

Purchasing: Mike Mullen

Quality control: Marvin Beverly, Honda; and Megan Hengstler, Honda

Transportation: Harry Noah, Emerson; Watkins, Kim Koo and Aaron Stallings

Warehousing: Jane Bailey, Beth Bailey and Sophie Hurley

Saws: Bob Shoffner, Cecil Steel, Roger Lentz, Mark Schlagetter, Mike Jones and Kurt Anderson

Drills: Jim Loos, Richard Bailey, John Wooddell, Steve Egbert, Don Nuss and Woody Woodruff

Labeling: Sheila Freisthler, Lola Billiel, Faye Spangler, Sharon Mohrbacher and Jane Jones

Lunch for volunteers: Kathie Woodruff and Jeanne Schlagetter

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.