Conference to focus on Alzheimer’s, dementia

DAYTON – Miami Valley residents will get an opportunity to interact with some of the nation’s top Alzheimer’s and dementia researchers and specialists at the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter’s Dimensions of Dementia Conference.

The conference consists of a New Frontiers in Research Community Forum on May 8 and a Professional Symposium on May 9. Both events, which are open to the public, will be held at Sinclair Community College.

“Both events are a great opportunity for the Miami Valley to learn more about the disease from national experts,” Rebecca Hall, director of care and support for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said. “The Dimensions of Dementia symposium, in particular, provides an opportunity for those working with individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of best practices in dementia care. We have experts from a variety of disciplines addressing how we can better meet not just the physical needs but also the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people with dementia and their caregivers.”

The May 8 dinner event will focus on research and Alzheimer’s caregivers and will include the awarding of the 2019 Mission Champion awards. Dr. Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach for the national Alzheimer’s Association, will give the keynote. Fargo will discuss the latest, most promising advancements in Alzheimer’s research.

Rushern L. Baker, III, former county executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland, will discuss caring for his wife, who has Alzheimer’s, and what government can do to support affected families.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and also will feature the region’s largest Alzheimer’s and dementia resource fair at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes parking. To register, go to alz.org/Dayton/conference.

On May 9, participants will get a chance to hear from experts in the field of aging and dementia care through keynote presentations and a variety of breakout sessions.

The keynote presenters will be the Rev. Kathy Fogg Berry, who will speak on “When Words Fail: Meeting the Emotional and Spiritual Needs of People with Dementia.” Also, Sam Fazio, PhD, who is senior director of quality care and psychosocial research at the Alzheimer’s Association, will present on “Defining Quality Care: An Overview of the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations.”

There are 6.0 continuing education credits available for social workers, nurses, nursing home administrators, activity professionals, occupational and speech therapists and physical therapists. The cost to register for the full-day symposium is $99 through April 26, $119 through May 3 and $49 for students.

The cost includes breakfast, lunch, parking and CEUs. To register, go to alz.org/Dayton/conference or call 937-610-7011.