Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association offers Volunteer Training Day

DAYTON – Community members interested in volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter can attend Volunteer Training Day on Thursday.

The event, which is a series of workshops and breakout sessions, is geared toward helping new volunteers interested in becoming a part of the chapter’s speaker’s bureau or who are interested in leading a support group for caregivers.

During the event, participants will learn about the mission, vision, programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association in addition to the requirements for becoming a volunteer.

The sessions start at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. They will be held at the Miami Valley Chapter office, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton.

To RSVP or for questions, contact Judi Allbery at 937-610-7011 or email jallbery@alz.org.

The Miami Valley Chapter serves nine area counties including Clark, Miami and Greene counties.