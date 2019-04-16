Arcanum High School announces prom court

ARCANUM – Arcanum High School’s Prom will be from 8-11 p.m. April 27 at Gatherings on the Green in Lewisburg.

Students are required to arrive by 9 p.m. The prom court will be announced at 9 p.m.

Family and friends of students on prom court are invited to attend the ceremony and are asked to leave after the event concludes.

After Prom will be held at Richmond 40 Bowl from 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Students need to arrive by 12:15 a.m. There will be pizza, snacks and door prizes. The cost for entry is $5.

Tickets can be purchased during lunch and after school in the high school office or students can buy them at the door the night of After Prom.