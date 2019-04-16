Majority Awareness Walk set for Monday

GREENVILLE – The third annual Majority Awareness Walk will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Annie Oakley Park in Greenville.

The walk will begin down Broadway and will conclude at the City Building with a proclamation to declare Majority Awareness Week, speeches from We are the Majority Teen Leaders and community members vested in the importance of drug-free lifestyles. Hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be provided by Whirlpool and Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio donations.

Guests are encouraged to wear Majority shirts, green or purple. They also are encouraged to create and bring posters to show drug-free support.

Families, professionals and youth are invited to come out to show support for a drug-free future for Darke County and pride in knowing a majority of students who are paving the way to success by abstaining from drugs, tobacco use and underage drinking.

Individuals can contact Kelly Harrison from Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio for more details at kharrison@rwcohio.org.