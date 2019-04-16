Darke County Singles Group to host dance

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance from 8-11 p.m. April 27 at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

April’s band is Mandolin Bridge – a popular group from the Lebanon. The group will perform a wide variety of music including old time rock ‘n’ roll, classic country, blues and more for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure.

The VFW has a cash bar. The kitchen will be closed, but guests can bring in snacks.

The dance is open to the public, singles 21 and older. The cover charge is $7.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969.