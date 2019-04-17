Pitsburg woman killed in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY – A 29-year-old woman from Pitsburg died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on State Route 503, just south of Pyrmont Road, in Preble County.

According to a release from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Tara Redmond, 29, of Pitsburg, was traveling northbound on State Route 503 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went left of center into the southbound lane and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Eric Brubaker, 37, of Camden. Redmond, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just prior to the crash, a witness saw Redmond’s Dodge Dart driving erratically, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Brubaker was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries by the West Alexandria EMS.

State Route 503 remained closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.

In addition to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Lewisburg Fire & EMS, West Alexandria EMS and the West Alexandria Fire Department responded to the scene of Tuesday’s crash. Lewisburg and West Alexandria police departments assisted with traffic.

The crash will remain under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.