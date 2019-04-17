Pollinator program, more planned at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library is presenting a program on bees and other pollinators at 6:30 p.m. April 25.

Patrons will discover why pollinators are so important and how to help them thrive. Guests can find out how to encourage bees and other helpful insects to their own yard, garden or orchard. There is no registration needed for this informative event.

On May 21 there will be an adult coloring session at 4 p.m. Patrons can drop in for an afternoon of beverages and coloring. No registration is needed.

The book club will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 21 to discuss the month’s selection and to pick up the newest book. There is no registration needed, and newcomers are welcome to drop in.

StoryTime for preschoolers is held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Children listen to stories, sing songs and make a craft to take home. No registration is needed.

Also on Tuesdays is the afterschool program for grade school children from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Kids get to hang out with friends, play games, create and more. This is a drop-in program.

The library ran a book bracket for March Madness with patrons voting each week as new ballots were created with the winners. Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs & Ham” beat out 63 other books to claim the title of “The book I would most like to read.”

The library reminded patrons of the new app available that will allow access to their library account, make it possible to download e-books, place books on hold and much more. Patrons can search for the COOL Libraries app in Google Play and the App Store.

Patrons can call the library at 937-692-8484 or find it at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook and Twitter.