Donors can win Yeti gear in Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is challenging donors to demonstrate their courage, commitment and compassion by donating from spring to fall in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through Nov. 2 automatically will be entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI adventure package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

“We’re calling the blood drive a Lifesaving Adventure to Help Fight Cancer,” CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan said. “It takes courage, commitment and compassion to be a dedicated blood donor. Those qualities will be the theme of three distinct T-shirt designs we will offer to donors during the campaign, and we are challenging donors to collect all three.”

Donors can find mobile blood drives and schedule an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-4483.

The campaign begins with the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through June 29. The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt will follow July 1 through Aug. 31.

The campaign will conclude with the “My Compassion Defines Me – I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer,” available Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It will feature a pink ribbon for September Blood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

CBC began 2019 with the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month and the goal of recruiting a new generation of whole blood, platelet and plasma donors. Donors now have more opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets form clots to stop bleeding. They help cancer, trauma, burn and transplant patients. Plasma carries nutrients, blood components and clotting factors throughout the body. It helps trauma patients and people with chronic illnesses. New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive.

Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.