Motorcycle crash near Ansonia sends 1 to the hospital

ANSONIA — A motorcycle accident, occurring just outside of Ansonia Wednesday evening, left a rider transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., emergency personnel from Ansonia Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 3900 block of State Route 47 to a single vehicle motorcycle accident with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a black and brown Suzuki Intruder 1400 was traveling westbound on State Route 47 when the male rider failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway, coming to rest at the edge of a field. The rider, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

