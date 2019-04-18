Union City Lions Club blood drive is April 29

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club will help kick off the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign by hosting a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 29 in the Union City City Building, 105 N. Columbia St., Union City, Indiana.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood T-shirt. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is challenging donors to demonstrate courage, commitment and compassion by donating from spring to fall in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through Nov. 2 automatically will be entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI adventure package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign will feature the Courage, Commitment and Compassion T-shirt designs, and donors are challenged to collect all three. The campaign begins with the My Courage Defines Me T-shirt. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC from April 29 through June. 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Donors can connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Individuals can get fast and complete answers on how to make their first donation, organize a blood drive or bring Community Blood Center’s education program to a school. People can get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center’s social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Donors can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana)Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.