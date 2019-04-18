Electronics recycling day set for May 22

BRADFORD – The Darke County Solid Waste Management District and 1 Shot Services are joining forces to sponsor an electronics recycling day.

The electronics recycling day will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling, which is located at 6377 Hahn Road, Bradford. During this event, the district will accept non-perishable food items to be taken to Grace Resurrection food pantry.

After many suggestions from participants, the district has decided to try this event without the requirement of preregistration. To try to help alleviate long lines, organizers ask that those with the last name A-M arrive between 9 a.m. and noon and those with the last name N-Z arrive between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

By assigning a specific time frame for arrival, organizers are trying to circumvent long lines, longer waits and traffic jams. However, if something should occur that prevents community members from taking in their equipment at their assigned time, they still may take it for collection as long as they arrive before 5 p.m. Individuals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program, which is open to all Darke County businesses, industries, schools, nonprofit organizations and residents, will involve the participation and support of nine Darke County agencies to make it work. These Darke County agencies are the adult probation office’s community service and litter collection department, the board of county commissioners, buildings and grounds department, common pleas court, municipal court and general health district’s environmental division.

Neither tax dollars nor the county’s general fund are being used to fund this program. The Solid Waste District uses fees collected from area disposal companies to fund all their programs.

Again this year, CRT televisions and monitors will not be accepted through the district’s collection; 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling will accept televisions for a fee.

Neighboring county residents have paid as much as $1 per inch to have their computer or television monitors recycled, but 1 Shot will accept CRT monitors and televisions up to 32 inches for $5 each, 32 inches and above for $10 each and projection televisions for $15 each. Fees are subject to change after May 22.

All equipment that is brought in for recycling will be disassembled for recycling. Computer hard drives will be drilled on site to protect individuals’ personal information. Some of these items may include computers, keyboards, monitors, printers, typewriters, adding machines, calculators, copiers, small kitchen appliances such as microwaves and toaster ovens, radios, telephonic equipment, manufacturing equipment, cables, cords and other electronic wiring.