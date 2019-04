ANSONIA – Ansonia United Methodist Church will host Easter activities Sunday morning.

There will be a community Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Derek Specht of Ansonia First Church of God will deliver the message at Ansonia UMC.

There will be breakfast at 8 a.m. and Sunday school at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. the church will host its celebration of Easter.

Ansonia United Methodist Church is located at 200 W. High St. in Ansonia. For more information, call 937-337-5781.