J. R. Clarke Public Library schedules book sale

COVINGTON – Covington’s J. R. Clarke Public Library semi-annual book sale will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26 and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 27.

This book sale is sponsored by the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library and chaired by volunteer Brandy Pence and company.

J. R. Clarke Public Library will set up a few days ahead, and there will be a special time to view and purchase these books from 5-6:30 p.m. April 25 in the Community Room. This special period is for all Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library, and any patron can sign up for the group before entering the book sale on the evening of April 25.

J. R. Clarke Public Library encourages patrons to consider being a volunteer at the library. There are many things to do whether it is volunteering once a month or once a week. Individuals who have a special area that you are interested in doing should let the library staff know.

In addition, this year, J. R. Clarke Public Library is beginning a “Free Your Mind of Fines!” During the two days of book sales, those who have fines with J.R. Clarke can come on in and get the fines taken off their records. Fines only can be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library.

The last two hours of the book sale from noon to 2 p.m. April 27 will be $1 per bag of books.

Anyone with questions may contact the library at 937-473-2226.