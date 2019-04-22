GREENVILLE—The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association presented once again The Way of the Cross on Good Friday at different churches on the walking route.

Doug Klinsing, a local retired pastor who was in charge of the event, said there were a total of 14 stations presented at the five churches, two at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and three at each of the following churches that were visited: St. Paul United Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian church and St. Paul’s Lutheran.

Featured at each stop were a responsive reading, a scripture reading, a hymn and a short meditation.

“Seven pastors, all members of the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association, participated,” Klinsing said. “There were various pastors taking part in the holy event; one at St. Mary’s, St. Paul’s Church of Christ and First United Methodist, and two at First Presbyterian and St. Paul’s Lutheran.”

According to Klinsing, the weather semi-cooperated.

“There was light drizzle some of the time,” he said, adding many of the parishioners walked the whole route with the cross.

“The cross was carried, with two exceptions, by the various pastors,” he said. “We had some good guys carrying the cross.”

The 14 stations of Way of the Cross are: Jesus is condemned to death; Jesus carries His cross; Jesus falls for the first time; Jesus meets His mother, Mary; Simon helps Jesus carry the cross; Veronica wipes the face of Jesus; Jesus falls for the second time; Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem; Jesus falls for the third time; Jesus is stripped of His clothes; Jesus is nailed to the cross; Jesus dies on the cross; Jesus is taken down from the cross; and Jesus is placed in the tomb.

