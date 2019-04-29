Teen injured in two-vehicle crash

ARCANUM – A two-vehicle accident late Sunday evening has left a teenage driver injured after the car she was driving collided with a trailer outside Arcanum.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 7700 block of East Alternate State Route 49 in regards to an accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Chevrolet Traverse was traveling eastbound on East Alternate State Route 49 when the driver failed to notice a blue Chevrolet Silverado backing a flatbed trailer, which was hauling a 2013 Honda ATV into a private drive located at 7695 East Alternate State Route 49 and collided with the trailer.

The trailer was ripped from the Silverado coming to rest on the right side of the roadway after being flipped onto its top. The Chevrolet Traverse continued off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in the front yard of a residence located at 7700 East Alternate State Route 49.

The female juvenile driver of the Traverse, as well as her adult female passenger, were examined on the scene by Arcanum Rescue before refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility. The teenage driver was released from the scene and transported to Wayne Hospital by private vehicle for further treatment and evaluation of minor injuries at the request of her parents.

The male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured in the accident.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

