GREENVILLE – A Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale will be held in the Main Lobby of Wayne HealthCare from Wednesday, May 8 to Friday, May 10. This around the clock sale begins at 9 p.m. on May 8 and ends at 2 p.m. on May 10. The sale is sponsored by the Wayne Hospital Auxiliary with proceeds used to fund hospital projects.