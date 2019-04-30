Rediscovering Joy Support

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold its next meeting on Monday, May 13, from 6:30–8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 West Main St., Coldwater. Guest speaker for the May meeting will be Edna Stout, demonstrating line dancing. In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. For information, call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.