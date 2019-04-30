New officers to be inducted into BPW

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Foundation Committee is making preparations for their Thursday, May 9 meeting. The committee consists of: co-chairs Lindsey Gehret and Karen Sink and members Deb Smith, Pam Sharp and Shirley Morrow. The 2019-2020 BPW officers will be formally inducted into the club. The club will be meeting in the Brick Room at the Brethren’s Retirement Center, 750 Chestnut, Greenville. The dinner meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12.

The club is working on their summer fundraiser and selling BBQ chicken dinners. The dinners consist of one half BBQ chicken, applesauce, chips, and roll and butter. Dinners may be picked up on June 19 between 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. Tickets can be purchased by contacting any member, calling Deb Niekamp at (419)305-2178 or picked up at one of the following locations: Merle Norman Store, 309 S. Broadway, Financial Achievement Services, 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, both of Greenville or New Madison Library, 142 S. Main.

The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning more about the club to the meeting. Contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by noon on Monday, May 6 to make a reservation to attend this meeting.