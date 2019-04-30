Advocate seeking military photos

GREENVILLE – The Daily Advocate invites readers to submit photos of military personnel currently serving our country.

Photos must be submitted by Monday, May 7, and will be published in the Daily Advocate’s special United States Armed Forces pages.

Photos may be dropped off or mailed to the Greenville Daily Advocate office, 100 Washington Ave., Greenville, 45331, or emailed to jholland@aimmediamidwest.com

Please include the soldier’s name and branch of service in which they are currently serving.