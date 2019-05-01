County applies for FAA grant

DARKE COUNTY – By this time next year, the Darke County Airport may be sporting a new rotating beacon light.

Darke County Commissioners on Monday gave approval to Susan Laux, grants consultant, to apply for a grant from the

Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Office of Aviation for funding under the fiscal year 2020 Ohio Airport Grant Program.

The grant would pay for the majority of costs for the replacement of the rotating beacon at the airport.

Commissioners have contracted with Key Funding Services Inc. to file the application for grant assistance with the ODOT Office of Aviation.

If received, the funds would be used to replace the more than 20-year old rotating beacon, with the county paying only the required five percent – $2,500 – of the estimated $48,000 to $49,000.

The new beacon, explain commissioner Mike Rhoades, would “fold down for repair. We now have to take out a lift truck to repair” the current beacon light.

Commissioners have been working to make several upgrades to the county’s airport in recent years, using grant monies where applicable.

County Commissioners are seeking a grant to replace the airport beacon. Above, commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_commissioners-2019-8.jpg County Commissioners are seeking a grant to replace the airport beacon. Above, commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades.

