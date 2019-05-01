Daily Advocate hosts Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

GREENVILLE – The Daily Advocate invites the public to log on to darkecountymedia.com to enter their mother into the newspaper’s Mother’s Day Sweepstakes.

Once you log onto darkecountymedia.com, choose the Daily Advocate’s website, then click on the ‘Mother’s Day Sweepsakes’ button a the top of the right side of the home page.

The contest will run now through May 10.

One prize per day, from local businesses, will be awarded to one lucky mom each day.

Participating businesses include Wayne HealthCare (free health screenings), Wholesale Carpet Outlet (area rug),

Ansonia Lumber (cedar bench), Helen’s Flowers and Gifts (arrangments/gift basket), Greenville National Bank (gift basket), Lifestyle Furniture and Mattress (premium sleep pillow), Merle Norman (gift basket), and gift certificates from Moc Shoppe, Teaford’s Pizza and Subs and Michael’s Jewelry and Clocks.