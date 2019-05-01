T-V Greenhouse opens May 9

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA chapter is holding a plant sale for the 2019 spring season. With new improvements and renovations to the greenhouse, the Greenhouse & Nursery Management class will be have a variety of hanging baskets, cemetery pots, individual flats and various types of vegetable options for sale at the Tri-Village Greenhouse.

The greenhouse will open Thursday, May 9, from 3-7 p.m. They have hanging baskets, as well as Begonias, Petunias, Vincas, Impatiens and more. Start your summer vegetable garden off right with over 25 different varieties of pepper, cucumber, tomato and more.

Tri-Village Agriculture Education Department and FFA Chapter are satellite programs of Miami Valley Career Technology Center and under the direction of Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor Justin Slone.