Wildflower GC plant and bake sale

GREENVILLE – The officer and members of Wildflower Garden Club are pleased to invite the public to their annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 11 a.m. The sale will take place at 5094 State Route 49 S., Greenville. Be sure to look for the sign about the sale at this location in the near future.

The club members are offering annuals, perennials, bulbs, tomatoes, and many more garden vegetables. Prices start at 50-cents. They will also have worm castings available in 15-pound bags.

The girls will also be having a bake sale and offering pies, bread, cookies and bars.

The profits from this annual sale help defray the expenses of their civic projects around Greenville. They plant and maintain the gardens at the Moose. For Arbor Day, the girls have a tree planted at the park. The club also contributes to a food kitchen at Christmas.

Call Brenda Grant, plant sale chair, for more information, 547-0704.