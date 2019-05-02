Greenville hosts annual Day of Prayer

GREENVILLE – Minister Jim Morehouse welcomed more than 100 people, including students from St. Mary’s School, to the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday. The annual event is possible through the cooperation of the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman’s office. This year’s program was held at the First United Methodist Church.

Morehouse encouraged attendees to follow this year’s national theme and Love One Another. He read from John 13:34 and shared, “Love can change America.” Mayor Willman called the National Day of Prayer, “A fabulous time for our city.” Drawing on the theme, in his proclamation declaring May 2 as the National Day of Prayer in the city of Greenville, Willman proclaimed we need to love one another in our families, workplace, America and the world.

In addition to prayers from local community leaders and ministers, those gathered for the event were entertained and inspired by The Simple Gifts Quartet (Tom Menke, Carl Jones, Dale Musser and Joseph Helfrich). Helfrich also led the congregation in several hymns. John Whirledge led the audience in singing the National Anthem.

Those scheduled to lead prayers were Pastor Brian McGee for the community, Ben Thaeler for the government, Rev. Mel Musser for the military, Judge Jonathan Hein for the judicial system, Kristin Fee for business, Aaron Heilers for agriculture, Lauren Henry for the medical community, Lauren Wood for the media, Dr. Steve Gruber for education, Clinton Randall for overcoming addiction, Luke Rammel for families and Pastor David Wilson for the church. Pastor John Monroe closed the event.

Contact Darke County Media Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330.

