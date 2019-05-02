Cecilian Club holds annual talent show

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Cecilian Music Club held its 29th annual Youth Talent Show on April 25. The event showcased musicians from first grade through high school.

In fifth grade and under, the most points trophies and scholarship money went to Catherine Post and Benjamin Buschur. Top pianist was Brooklyn Seubert, top vocalist was Catherine Post and top instrumentalist was Cade Seubert on snare drum. Cecilian trophies went to Evan Heitkamp, Rachel Philiposian and Zechariah McKeeth and the president’s trophy went to Cassidy Seubert.

In sixth through eighth grade, the most points plaque and scholarship went to Kalam Denney. Top pianist was Leah Heitkamp, top vocalist was a tie between Sylaris and Kalam Denney, and top instrumentalist was Sylaris Denney on the drum set. Cecilian awards went to Naomi Hathaway and Alexa Gaona on piano. President’s trophies went to Naomi Hathaway on flute and Isabella Ramirez on piano.

In the high school division, Olivia Post, Ben Philiposian and Christina Sowinski all received plaques and scholarship money for the most points.