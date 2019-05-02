In-Demand Jobs Week set for May 6-10

DARKE COUNTY – Area job seekers are invited to take advantage of In-Demand Jobs Week – May 6-10 – a statewide celebration of jobs, industries and skills, which are in demand in Ohio.

The initiative will include opportunities to learn about current job availability and educational programs, says Tiffany Thomas, Darke County’s Workforce Administrator for Ohio Means Jobs.

“We are focusing on highlighting some of the opportunities for employment, education and training. Several employers are scheduled to conduct open interviews and we have some educational providers who will be here with information about their different programs that are available,” Thomas said.

This is the second year Darke County has participated in the In-Demand Jobs Week, Thomas said, noting how local organizers have expanded the number of professionals who will be on hand to meet with job seekers.

The event is designed to inspire enthusiasm and awareness among students and adults who are looking for available opportunities

Thomas said the county’s Ohio Means Jobs staff is hoping those who are interested in finding more about in-demand jobs will stop by.

“We’ve done lots of mailing through the community,” she said, as well as posting information on Facebook and emailing a number of small groups, and posted fliers throughout the county.

On Wednesday, several employees from the county’s Ohio Means Jobs met with Darke County Commissioners to sign a proclamation for In-Demand Jobs Week.

The proclamation states, in part: “Whereas, for employers and workforce professionals, the In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity to open their doors to students and job seekers to increase interest in local jobs and build a talent pipeline, and Whereas, for job seekers and post-secondary education In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity to inspire students by focusing on in-demand careers and pathways in the classroom and beyond.”

The county’s In-Demand Jobs Week activities will be taking place at the Ohio Means Jobs office, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

Some of the local employers who will be participating in In-Demand Jobs Week include Crown, Village Green, Kings Command, Beauty Supply Shop, Allied Universal, Harmony Systems, YMCA, and Rumpke, to name a few.

Edison State College and Miami Valley Career Technology Center also will be on hand to distribute information about their certification programs.

For more information, check out the county’s Ohio Means Jobs Facebook page or by calling 937-548-4132.

Darke County Commissioners on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring May 6-10 as In-Demand Jobs Week. Above, front row, left to right are Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. Back row, left to right, are Darke County Ohio Means Jobs personnel Mike Burkholder, Tiffany Thomas, Rhonda Rexrode, Joyce Swisher, Lisa Headley, Sherry Pearson, and Sarah Brubaker. Not pictured is Kathy Stryker. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_20190501_131958-2-.jpg Darke County Commissioners on Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring May 6-10 as In-Demand Jobs Week. Above, front row, left to right are Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. Back row, left to right, are Darke County Ohio Means Jobs personnel Mike Burkholder, Tiffany Thomas, Rhonda Rexrode, Joyce Swisher, Lisa Headley, Sherry Pearson, and Sarah Brubaker. Not pictured is Kathy Stryker. Susan Hartley | Darke County Media

By Susan Hartley shartley@aimmediamidwest.com darkecountymedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 548-3330.

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 548-3330.