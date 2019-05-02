ESC honors teachers

DARKE COUNTY – Nine area teachers were recognized for their dedication to education on Tuesday.

The Darke County Education Service Center held its annual Teacher of the Year luncheon, recognizing one teacher from each of the county’s eight school districts as well as Mentor of the Year.

This year, said ESC Supt. Michael Gray, teachers in grades 7-12 were selected as the county’s 2019 Teachers of the Year.

“We rotate every other year between grades 7-12 and grades K-6,” Gray said. “Teachers are selected by their peers and are being honored for what they do for the kids. We always say they are the best of the best.”

Teachers, principals and superintendents enjoyed a catered lunch as well as a little “while away from the classroom,” Gray said.

The following teachers were chosen as Teachers of the Year by their respective schools:

Ansonia – Sandra Siefring, middle school language arts

Arcanum Butler – Matt Grote – computer

Bradford – Ryan Schulze – science

Franklin Monroe – Carrie Wiant – business

Greenville – Elizabeth Shields – high school math

Mississinawa Valley – Stephen Novak – music

Tri-Village – Jonna Raffel – English

Versailles – John Jackson – high school social studies

Also recognized with the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award for her work with new teachers in the Resident Educator program was Gwen Bergman from Mississinawa Valley.

Teachers of the Year include, left to right, Ansonia – Sandra Siefring; Arcanum – Matt Grote; Bradford – Ryan Schulze; Franklin Monroe – Carrie Wiant; Greenville – Elizabeth Shields; Mississinawa Valley – Stephen Novak; Tri-Village – Jonna Raffel; and Versailles – John Jackson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Teacher-of-Year.jpg Teachers of the Year include, left to right, Ansonia – Sandra Siefring; Arcanum – Matt Grote; Bradford – Ryan Schulze; Franklin Monroe – Carrie Wiant; Greenville – Elizabeth Shields; Mississinawa Valley – Stephen Novak; Tri-Village – Jonna Raffel; and Versailles – John Jackson. Gwen Bergman from Mississinawa Valley was presented the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award by ESC Director of Curriculum April Hoying during Tuesday’s Teacher of the Year luncheon. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_Mentor-pic.jpg Gwen Bergman from Mississinawa Valley was presented the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award by ESC Director of Curriculum April Hoying during Tuesday’s Teacher of the Year luncheon.

By Susan Hartley

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 548-3330.

