ESC honors teachers

DARKE COUNTY – Nine area teachers were recognized for their dedication to education on Tuesday.
The Darke County Education Service Center held its annual Teacher of the Year luncheon, recognizing one teacher from each of the county’s eight school districts as well as Mentor of the Year.
This year, said ESC Supt. Michael Gray, teachers in grades 7-12 were selected as the county’s 2019 Teachers of the Year.
“We rotate every other year between grades 7-12 and grades K-6,” Gray said. “Teachers are selected by their peers and are being honored for what they do for the kids. We always say they are the best of the best.”
Teachers, principals and superintendents enjoyed a catered lunch as well as a little “while away from the classroom,” Gray said.
The following teachers were chosen as Teachers of the Year by their respective schools:
Ansonia – Sandra Siefring, middle school language arts
Arcanum Butler – Matt Grote – computer
Bradford – Ryan Schulze – science
Franklin Monroe – Carrie Wiant – business
Greenville – Elizabeth Shields – high school math
Mississinawa Valley – Stephen Novak – music
Tri-Village – Jonna Raffel – English
Versailles – John Jackson – high school social studies
Also recognized with the C. Michael Crawford Mentor of the Year award for her work with new teachers in the Resident Educator program was Gwen Bergman from Mississinawa Valley.
