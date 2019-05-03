Farm Power of the Past celebrating 20th anniversary

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Fairgrounds will again be the site of the Greenville Farm Power of the Past, July 11-14. The event is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

This year, organizers are featuring Allis-Chalmers, New Idea Farm Equipment and Fractional Horsepower Engines.

This year’s event also will be hosting the Buckeye Allis Club and New Idea Historic Preservation Committee.

The four-day event also will feature a flea market, camping, food vendors, threshing, chainsaw carving, antique tractors, gas engines, garden tractors, antique cars and trucks and motorcycle displays.

Also planned are kiddie tractor pulls, kiddie coin scramble, women’s activities and a Sunday church service at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Also on Sunday, a car show and cruise-in is planned.

On Wednesday, May 1, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman and Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Rhoades and Mike Stegall hosted several members of Greenville Power of the Past, to sign a proclamation declaring July 11-14 as the official dates for the 20th anniversary of the event.

Signing the Farm Power of the Past proclamation were, front row, left to right, Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades, along with Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. Back row, left to right, Farm Power of the Past representatives Chet Linebaugh, Duane Edwards, Nancy Linebaugh, Von Oswalt, Barb Young, Willie Young, and Don Marchal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_GDA-Power-of-Past.jpg Signing the Farm Power of the Past proclamation were, front row, left to right, Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades, along with Greenville Mayor Steve Willman. Back row, left to right, Farm Power of the Past representatives Chet Linebaugh, Duane Edwards, Nancy Linebaugh, Von Oswalt, Barb Young, Willie Young, and Don Marchal.

By Susan Hartley shartley@aimmediamidwest.com darkecountymedia.com

