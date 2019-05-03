Early Bird/Daily Advocate sponsor Gala

GREENVILLE – The Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center want thank The Early Bird/Daily Advocate for sponsoring the program book for Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala. The book contains descriptions of all the special raffles and silent, live, and target items available for the June 8 Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala at Garst.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum with a light appetizer buffet provided by Montage. The craft beer donated by Montage and the wine donated by the Bistro Off Broadway are both available on a donation basis. Come and join in this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, and door prizes. With more items being added daily, you can view the many auction and raffle prizes online at https://www.flickr.com/photos/garstgala2018/.

The sale of tickets for Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle, which you need not be present to win, has begun. Raffle tickets are $5 a chance. Prizes include: $1,000 cash, accommodations for a three-night stay in a Gatlinburg log home donated by Tom & Cindy Scott/TC Properties LLC, and a diamond bracelet donated by Wieland Jewelers. If you are present at the Gala, there are two additional $500 cash prizes for this special raffle.

The Gala costs $20 per person, $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5, or $25 at the door. Tables for six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

All proceeds benefit the Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center. Montage has Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle tickets available for sale, or they can be purchased from any Garst board member. Alternatively, you may call Garst Museum at (937) 548-5250 for either these special raffle tickets or for Gala reservations and tickets.