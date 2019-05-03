Boys & Girls Club raffles two bikes

GREENVILLE – Greenville Boys & Girls Club will be having a summer bike raffle with the drawing on June 14. Tickets are available during club hours – Monday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Tickets are $2 per ticket or three for $5.

They are raffling a man’s 26-inch bicycle and a woman’s 26-inch bicycle. All proceeds will help sponsor and support the club’s summer activities, which includes fishing, summer picnics and a Dayton Dragons baseball game.

The club is also taking donations of items for its annual garage sale to be held Aug. 1-4 at the Boys & Girls Club.

The club is open to all Darke County kids, ages 7-16. The membership fee is $2 per year.

They would like to thank everyone for all club donations.

To make a donation or for more information, contact Tom Jenkins, club director, at 547-1122 during club hours.