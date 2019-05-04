Stop Bullying license plate contest

COLUMBUS — Ohioans will soon have an option to spread the “Stop Bullying” message on license plates, and an Ohio child will be the artist responsible for the design.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his office is joining with the Ohio Education Association offering a design contest for students to create the logo and slogan that will appear on Ohio license plates later this year. Children enrolled in kindergarten through the fifth grade in the current school year are eligible to participate.

“No one likes a bully,” Yost said. “Through the creativity of our children, we can offer Ohioans this new way to push back against bullying behavior.”

The contest entry asks students to come up with a logo (drawing) and a short slogan related to the “Stop Bullying” theme.

The winning child will receive a certificate, and his or her artwork will be used on specialized interest Ohio license plates. Contributions collected when vehicle owners select these plates will fund grants for nonprofit organizations, schools and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.

State Representative Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) was a primary sponsor of legislation introduced in 2018 to create the “Stop Bullying” license plates. A measure implementing that idea became law in March 2019.

Entries must include an artwork sheet and the student’s name, grade, school and school district, plus the phone number and email address of a parent or guardian of the student. All entries must be postmarked by Fri., May 31, and sent via U.S. Mail to:

Ohio Attorney General, Attn: License Plate Contest, 30 E. Broad St., 14th Fl., Columbus, Ohio 43215.