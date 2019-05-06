Scholarship available to Greenville graduates

GREENVILLE – A scholarship is available to Greenville High School graduates currently in college who have had an unpaid internship within the last year or will have an unpaid internship this summer.

The scholarship is made possible through the Nils and Collette Eikenberry Memorial Scholarship Fund, administered by the Darke County Foundation.

Applicants must be GHS grads who have worked/will work at an internship related to their career goals, but are not paid for the work. Other criteria will also be considered, such as grades, activities, community service and essay. Complete the application at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Deadline to apply is June 1.

For more information, call the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The Darke County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.