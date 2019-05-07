UC suspect’s name released

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. —The suspect involved in Monday’s police action shooting in Union City, Ind. has been positively identified as Michael R. Evans, 38, of Union City, Ohio.

On Monday, May 6, Indiana State Police were requested by Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner to investigate a police action shooting by the Union City Police Department.

At 6:56 AM the Randolph County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call concerning a suspicious subject hiding in the bushes of 114 Pleasant Dr. in Union City, Ind. Union City officers were subsequently dispatched to the scene.

Union City officers arrived on scene at approximately 6:58 a.m. Upon approaching the residence, the officers were immediately fired upon by Evans, who was hiding in the bushes of the southeast corner of the residence.

Officers immediately sought cover and returned gunfire in the suspect’s directions. Other officers responded to the area and a perimeter was immediately put into place around the residence. As a precaution, all Randolph Eastern School Corporation schools were placed on lock down.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today. The investigation remains ongoing and this is all the information available for release at this time.

The Randolph County SWAT team arrived shortly thereafter and located Evans unresponsive in the bushes where he was last seen. It was determined that the suspect was deceased. After officers located Evans, all Randolph County Eastern Schools were allowed to resume normal day to day operations.

Departments assisting with the investigation includes the Union City Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County Coroner’s Office, Union City Ohio Police Department, Winchester Police Department, Lynn Police Department, and the Union City Fire Department.