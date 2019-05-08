Muir named Chief Technology Officer

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced Stephanie Muir was named to chief technology officer.

In this leadership position, Muir will accelerate the technology pillar of Midmark’s corporate strategy with its design and engineering teams—overseeing new product development, the applications research team and digital ecosystem, as well as the diagnostic and imaging new product development teams.

Muir joins Midmark after more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), where her most recent role was vice president of digital surgery. Muir was the Ethicon lead for Verb Surgical, a partnership between J&J’s Ethicon and Verily Life Sciences. She was involved in surgical robotics, instrumentation, connectivity and data analytics.

In addition to her role as vice president, she also led a cross-J&J volunteer effort to increase the number of women in science, technology, engineering, math, manufacturing and design functions they called WiSTEM2D. Prior to J&J, she worked for Delco Electronics of General Motors with a background in mechanical engineering.

John Baumann, chief executive officer for Midmark stated, “We are excited to have Stephanie join our team. Her leadership along with her proven track record of developing and commercializing medical devices and recent experience with digital capabilities will be significant in helping Midmark grow in the digital space.” Baumann continued, “Stephanie also brings a passion for building teams and developing people through challenge and new opportunities, which will help our teammates evolve and strengthen their abilities.”

Muir received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

She will formally join Midmark in August.