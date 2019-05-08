History Walk in Versailles

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library and the Versailles Area Historical Society are partnering again this year to host the second Downtown Versailles History Walk on May 18 at 10 a.m.

During this walk, which starts in front of Endless Pint Brewery, we will be touring downtown Versailles, between Center and Second Streets. As you walk, you will get a little history about the different businesses. Opportunities will be given to go upstairs at Sideliners, Floor Store and More and State Farm, which includes the stage which was used for vaudeville and other traveling acts.

Sign up at the library or on Facebook to join in on the historic walk. Be prepared to be outside and to go up and down stairs. For more information, call the library at 937-526-3416. For a full list of library activities visit the website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.