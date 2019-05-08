Littman-Thomas is top performer

GREENVILLE – Littman-Thomas Agency Inc. has been recognized by Ohio Mutual Insurance Group President and CEO Mark C. Russell as one of the company’s top 10 agencies for Outstanding Profitable Growth in 2018. Ben Studabaker received the recognition on behalf of the agency at a recent company event in Columbus.

As a top performing agency which has represented Ohio Mutual longer than three years, Littman-Thomas Agency, Inc. excelled in achieving the most outstanding growth and profitability in 2018, showcasing their dedication to growing their business in a profitable manner.

“To be included in this special group, agencies need to showcase the values that align with those of Ohio Mutual,” said Russell. “Littman-Thomas Agency Inc. does that by consistently representing our company’s vision with their hard work and outstanding results.”

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 with its home office in Bucyrus, and a regional office in Saco, ME, partners with nearly 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of “A / Stable” from A.M. Best Co. since 1993. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com.