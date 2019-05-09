From Above Aerial hosts photography competition for children

SIDNEY – Children from Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties are invited to participate in the inaugural From Above Aerial’s Kids Photography Contest.

Kids ages 6-9 can enter the Youth competition while kids ages 10-12 can enter the Big Kids competition, both of which are free to enter.

“I figured this would be a pretty cool thing to get started and get kids out and taking pictures,” said Devin Brautigam of From Above Aerial LLC, an aerial photography service located in Sidney.

From Above Aerial’s Kids Photography Contest, which opened Sunday, received 14 submissions less than one day after posting a notice about the competition on its Facebook page.

Competitors are to submit their photographs by June 29 along with a description of the photo, information about where it was taken, the photographer’s name, the photographer’s age and the photographer’s hometown. All photos must be raw photographs, not edited.

Entries can be submitted to From Above Aerial LLC through Facebook Messenger or by email to dbrautigam14@gmail.com.

The first and second place finishers in both age divisions will be awarded trophies.

For more information, visit From Above Aerial LLC’s Facebook page, call 937-489-6175 or email dbrautigam14@gmail.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com darkecountymedia.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.