Wielands brings bling to Garst fundraiser

GREENVILLE – Wieland Jewelers of Greenville, “Fine Jewelers Since 1907,” has donated this bracelet to Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center for their Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala fundraiser. It is 14 k gold with .18 ct. diamonds that are round brilliant cut in three links. The bracelet is gold filled with a double safety, and it can be adjustable. Wielands will professionally size the bracelet for you.

Want to win this diamond bracelet? Or…$1,000 cash? Possibly…a three-night stay at a fabulous log home in Gatlinburg?

Get your tickets for Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle. Raffle tickets at $5 a chance are available and will be drawn at the annual Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala on Saturday, June 8. Going to be away? No worry, you need not be present to win the Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle. However, if you are present, your raffle ticket may be drawn for two $500 additional prizes.

The Gala, a casual event and FUNdraiser, will be held on Saturday, June 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Garst Museum. All proceeds benefit the Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center. Come and join in on this great evening of live and silent auctions, lots of fun raffles, door prizes, and light appetizers. You can view the many auction and raffle prizes, with items being added daily, at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/garstgala2018/.

The Gala costs $20 per person or $15 for Garst members with advance reservations by June 5. At the door, tickets are $25. Tables of six or more can be reserved. Dress is casual.

Reservations for the event are available by calling the Museum at 937-548-5250. Ticket sources for the Annie’s Star-Spangled Raffle are the Museum, Montage, or any board member. All funds raised at this event will benefit the Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center in Greenville, Ohio.