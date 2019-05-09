HEAP announces summer crisis program

GREENVILLE – The 2019 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Summer Crisis Program will begin July 1 and end Aug. 31. Income-eligible households with a member who is 60 years of age or older or has a medical condition certified by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner are eligible to receive assistance through the Summer Crisis Program.

Financial assistance for electric bills is the main component of the 2019 program. Some HEAP providers may provide air conditioners or fans to HEAP customers that qualify for the Summer Crisis Program or to customers on an individual basis at the agency’s discretion. In all cases, air conditioners or fans may only be provided to customers that meet age or medical requirements and have not received air conditioners or fans in the last three years.

Current PIPP Plus customers or PIPP Plus customers in default are not eligible for a Summer Crisis Program monetary benefit. PIPP Plus customers are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program but are encouraged to work with their local Community Action Agency to identify opportunities for assistance.

More information on the program will soon be available. You may schedule a Summer Crisis Appointment beginning May 17, 4:30 p.m. Darke, Preble, Montgomery, and Greene County residents will use MVCAP’s automated system to schedule. Call 937-514-4777 or go online to miamivalleycap.org and follow the links to use our Online Scheduler.

Darke County’s local HEAP provider is Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, 1469 Sweitzer St., Greenville. For more information, call 937-548-8143.