Darke County road construction

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following closures and road work.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures July 5–Sept. 30 between the 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, road closure through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.

Sweitzer Street/West Fourth Street between Pine Street and Sycamore Street, road closure through May 31. The official detour is: Pine Street to Washington Avenue to Broadway.

Darke – SR 185 between SR 121 and St. Peter Road, daily lane closures May 13–31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

Darke – SR 47 between US 127 and Darke Shelby County Line Road, daily lane closures May 13–31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.