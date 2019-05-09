GREENVILLE – Jeannie and Gary Grosch and their dog, Emi, donated a check to Cindy Rose, volunteer director of Darke County Special Olympics, from Pooch Parlor, their dog boarding and grooming business. The all volunteer led and coached local Special Olympics program involves special needs students and adults from throughout Darke County in the year-round programming.

