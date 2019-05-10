Art Guild hosts Plein Air Workshop

GREENVILLE – As a part of their year-long emphasis on the Darke County Parks, the Greenville Art Guild is presenting a Plein Air Workshop “Along the Greenville Creek.”

The workshop will offer something for everyone, no matter if you are a beginner painter or a professional. Plein Air painting is an exciting opportunity to leave the four walls of your studio with the opportunity to paint nature at its best, the brilliant colors and the dancing sunlight bouncing from one place to another, observing the deep texture untouched.

The guide for this workshop is Nancy Foureman, who has had many years of experience in Plein Air and is excited about sharing her knowledgeable and enthusiastic approach to landscape paintings with others.

The summer foliage workshop will be held Saturday, June 1.The place for this event is the Bish Center “Along the Creek.” The time for this workshop is 9 a.m. to p.m. The Bish Center is located in Greenville on Ohio Street near the miniature golf course and the VFW.

They will meet at the parking lot by the boat ramp. Cost for members is $20. The cost for nonmembers is $25. Pack a brown bag lunch, drink, etc. and your art supplies. The participants for this workshop will receive an email with additional information.

These paintings will be eligible for the Darke County Parks exhibit in 2020. For exhibit purposes, paintings can be no larger than 11×14. All mediums are accepted, including pastels.

Pre-registration is required. Call: Carolyn Armstrong, 937-526-4192 or Marilyn Banks 937-423-0630. Spaces will be reserved when we have received your check in the mail. Make the checks out to the Greenville Art Guild. Greenville Art Guild, P.O Box 172, Greenville, Ohio 45331.