Worch hosts talent show

GREENVILLE – Worch Memorial Public Library is again hosting the Poultry Days Talent Show to showcase the various community talents. A variety of prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories, including cash prizes for the first three places.

At the Worch Talent Show on Sunday, June 16, 3:30-5:30 p.m., participants will be able to show off their talents during the Poultry Days’ festivities. Screenings will be held at Worch Library (790 S. Center St. Versailles, Ohio 45380) on today from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18 from noon-2 p.m.

Screenings may include performing the proposed act, performing a portion of the act or reading a summary of the intended act. Categories, dependent on entries, may include first through fourth grades, fifth through eighth grade, high school, adult and family.

Make sure to get your acts ready for the Worch Talent Show at the Versailles Poultry Days on June 16, 3:30-5:30 p.m. For more information about this program, call (937) 526-3416. Visit www.worch.lib.oh.us for a calendar with a full list of library activities throughout the year. The 68th annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 14-16. The full schedule and information on other events will be posted as available at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.