GREENVILLE – For the month of May the Greenville Public Library is proud to exhibit art created by folks from Art Sense, The Happy Place, and Person Centered Services. Their beautiful paintings are hanging in the Reference Room and displayed in the cabinet on the stairs landing. Sue Huston, community connections coordinator for Darke DD, suggested the exhibit. Librarians Candace Henne and Warren Richards arranged the paintings. A special thanks to the Friends of the Library for donating the art exhibition hanging system that accommodates heavier pieces. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_DD-Art.jpg GREENVILLE – For the month of May the Greenville Public Library is proud to exhibit art created by folks from Art Sense, The Happy Place, and Person Centered Services. Their beautiful paintings are hanging in the Reference Room and displayed in the cabinet on the stairs landing. Sue Huston, community connections coordinator for Darke DD, suggested the exhibit. Librarians Candace Henne and Warren Richards arranged the paintings. A special thanks to the Friends of the Library for donating the art exhibition hanging system that accommodates heavier pieces. Courtesy photo