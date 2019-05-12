Friends group plans meeting

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library Friends group will meet Monday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and help make decisions that benefit the library. This will be the last meeting until September.

Each year the Friends sponsor the Summer Family Fun Days entertainment, host several Author Nights, and purchase items outside the library’s budget such as Lego Robotics, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, or the free literary magazine Bookpage. They raise funds through their annual membership drive and the continuous book sale on the library’s second floor.

Come and be a part of this fun and productive group that provides such a valuable service to our Library and community! Hope to see you there.